UrduPoint.com

Spain Prosecutors Call For Eight-year Sentence For Shakira

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Spain prosecutors call for eight-year sentence for Shakira

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Prosecutors in Barcelona said on Friday that they would seek a prison sentence of more than eight years against global music superstar Shakira, after she rejected a plea deal on accusations of tax evasion.

Prosecutors are demanding a fine of nearly 24 million Euros on the 45-year-old "Hips don't Lie" songstress, who is accused of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of 14.5 million euros ($14.7 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

The court will now need to decide on holding a trial and set a date.

Prosecutors say Shakira moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique became public but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Shakira has slammed the "complete violation of her rights" and "abusive methods" by the prosecutors and say they were "insisting on claiming money earned during my international tours and the show 'The Voice'" on which she was a judge in the United States, when she was "not yet resident in Spain".

Shakira was on the singing competition show between 2013 and 2014.

Shakira's defence team argues she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and has met all tax obligations.

She says she has paid 17.2 million euros to the Spanish tax authorities and she has "no debt to the treasury for many years".

Related Topics

Music Fine Tours Barcelona Spain Bahamas United States Shakira Money 2015 All FC Barcelona Million Court

Recent Stories

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

20 minutes ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

27 minutes ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

2 hours ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.