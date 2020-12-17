UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Prosecutors Probe Ex-military Officers' Online Chats

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Spain prosecutors probe ex-military officers' online chats

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish public prosecutors said Thursday they had opened an investigation into online comments of retired military officers which were highly critical of the country's leftist government and discussed shooting political adversaries.

The messages from a private WhatsApp group, which included retired high-ranking members of the air force, were published by the Infolibre news website earlier this month, sparking outrage.

The chat participants regularly railed against Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority coalition government with far-left party Podemos, which has governed since January.

It is Spain's first coalition government since the country returned to democracy following the death of longtime dictator General Fransisco Franco in 1975.

"I don't want these scoundrels to lose the elections. No. I want them and all of their offspring to die," one chat participant wrote.

"For them to die, they must be shot and 26 million bullets are needed," another chat participant wrote, referring to the number of Spaniards who voted for the parties making up the government or supporting it.

The messages frequently praised Franco and one wrote that "someone's going to have to start doing something (legal or illegal) against these sons of bitches." In a statement, the Madrid public prosecutor's office said the WhatsApp group "contains statements totally contrary to the constitutional order, with veiled references to a military coup." According to Infolibre, some of the WhatsApp group members were among the over 70 former military officers who wrote to King Felipe VI last month to criticise Sanchez's "social-communist" government.

The retired officers also accused the government of provoking the "breakdown of national unity" with its deals with Catalan and Basque separatist parties in parliament.

This particular complaint echoes those of Spain's conservative and far-right parties.

Defence Minister Margarita Robles had called for an investigation into the leaked chats, saying they "did not represent" Spain's armed forces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Parliament Democracy Madrid Spain January Dictator All From Government WhatsApp Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

5 minutes ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

5 minutes ago

Noor Abu Dhabi caps three recognitions at 2020 MEE ..

1 hour ago

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

1 hour ago

SKA to hold kickboxing championship in Hyderabad

49 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on children death

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.