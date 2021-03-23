UrduPoint.com
Spain Raises Upper Age Limit For AstraZeneca Jab To 65

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:10 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Spain on Monday raised the maximum age limit for people to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has faced setbacks in Europe due to safety concerns, from 55 to 65.

"The age limit set at 55 years is abolished and the limit is extended to 65 years," Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference following a meeting with regional health departments.

