Spain 'regrets' Algeria suspending cooperation over W.Sahara dispute

Madrid, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Spain on Wednesday expressed regret over Algeria's decision to suspend a bilateral cooperation treaty after Madrid reversed its decades-long stance of neutrality on the Western Sahara conflict.

"The Spanish government regrets the Algerian decision to suspend the treaty of friendship, good neighbourliness and cooperation," said a diplomatic source, referring to an agreement signed in 2002.

Spain's U-turn came as it sought to end a nearly year-long diplomatic spat with Morocco which was sparked by an incident related to disputed Western Sahara.

Spain's move, widely seen as a victory for Morocco, infuriated its regional rival Algeria, which has long backed the Polisario Front, Western Sahara's independence movement, and which also supplies vast quantities of natural gas to Spain.

Algiers immediately recalled its ambassador and state-owned energy giant Sonatrach warned it could increase the price of its gas sales to Spain.

"The Spanish government considers Algeria to be a friendly neighbouring country and reiterates its full readiness to continue maintaining and developing the special relationship of cooperation between the two countries, for the benefit of both peoples," the source said.