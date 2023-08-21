(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time in their history with skipper Olga Carmona sweeping in the only goal for a deserved 1-0 victory over England in Sunday's final.

In front of a packed crowd of nearly 76,000 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Spain were the more accomplished side and had more chances, including missing a second-half penalty.

Spain's triumph is vindication for Jorge Vilda and the Spanish football federation, who stuck with the coach even after 15 players last year said they no longer wanted to represent their country under him.

Defender Carmona scored what turned out to be the winner, rampaging from left-back to thrash the ball in low and hard on 29 minutes past England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

"It's difficult to describe, immense joy, I'm so proud of this team," said the 42-year-old Vilda, who was accused of being too strict, among a litany of complaints.

There was a smattering of boos when his image was put up at Stadium Australia during the game and again when he strode up to the podium before Spain lifted the trophy.

"I'm so happy for everyone watching us right now, we've made them happy too. We're champions of the world," added Vilda, who recalled three of the 15 mutineers for the tournament.

England coach Sarina Wiegman, who has now suffered back-to-back defeats in the final, and her European champions can have few complaints.

Spain won a penalty 20 minutes from the end when Keira Walsh was ruled to have handled in the box after a long VAR review.

But Jennifer Hermoso's weak penalty was easily saved by Earps to give England a lifeline.

But if anything, Spain looked the more likely to score again as the clock counted down to the final whistle.

Spain's players raced off the bench at the end, while England's players were left distraught, some with their heads in their hands.

Spain are the fifth team to lift the World Cup since the tournament began in 1991, joining outgoing champions the United States, Germany, Norway and Japan.