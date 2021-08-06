TOKYO, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Spanish men's football team look to repeat the success of Barcelona 1992 and win the Olympic gold medal when they play Brazil in the final of the tournament on Saturday.

It has been a tough route to the final for the Spanish, who needed an injury-time goal to save them from defeat to the Cote d'Ivoire in the quarterfinals before winning the match in extra time.

Meanwhile it took Marco Asensio's 115th-minute curling shot to give them a narrow win against Japan in the semis to set up the Brazil clash.

In an interview on Thursday, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said that Brazil was the final he would have dreamed about and the Spanish will be hard to beat, basing their play on solid defense (they have conceded just three goals all tournament) and in controlling the ball in midfield.

"We are preparing with calm and normality. It is the moment to enjoy this special moment that football has given us. We are not feeling any pressure and we will play better because of that," the coach commented in his pre-game press conference.

"We have worked very hard to get here and everyone is ready to give all they have," he added.

If there are any doubts about Spain's football, they are down to the failure to turn possession into chances (the game against the Ivory Coast is the only time they have scored more than once in a game) and De la Fuente's main question marks ahead of the game will be who plays in attack.

Mikel Oyarzabal has been a fixture all tournament but has missed chances, while Rafa Mir was the hero with a hat-trick against the Ivory Coast and will probably start.

Asensio's goal after a disappointing tournament has also put him back into the reckoning for a start and he could replace Oyarzabal in the starting 11.

Meanwhile Dani Caballos's continued absence with an ankle injury means Mikel Merino and Pedri will continue in midfield with Pedri, who has now played over 70 matches since the start of the season.