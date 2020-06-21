UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Reopens Border As Latin America Cases Pass Two Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Spain reopens border as Latin America cases pass two million

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Spain reopened its borders with France on Sunday, getting rid of one of the most potent symbols of Europe's battle against the coronavirus, as infections in Latin America surged past two million.

Europeans are just emerging from some of the world's toughest lockdowns, with cars trickling across the reopened Spain-France border early on Sunday a day after Italy enjoyed its first top-flight football match in 103 days.

In the United States, which has also been taking stuttering steps to reopen even as 20 states have reported a rebound in infections, President Donald Trump held his first rally in months on Saturday.

He boasted to the audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that he had told his team to slow the rate of testing to reduce the number of registered cases.

"When you do testing to that extent, you are going to find more people, you will find more cases," he said, even as six members of his advance team tested positive for COVID-19.

He faces re-election as the US deals with a tanking economy and the world's worst virus outbreak, with almost 120,000 deaths out of more than 2.2 million cases.

Brazil is the second worst-affected country with almost 50,000 deaths and more than one million cases, helping to push Latin America's total infections beyond the two million mark, according to an AFP tally early on Sunday.

The virus has now killed more than 460,000 people and infected almost nine million worldwide.

Related Topics

Football World Europe France Trump Tulsa Spain Italy United States Border Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

21 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.