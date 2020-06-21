Spain reopens border as Latin America cases pass two million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Spain reopened its borders with France on Sunday, getting rid of one of the most potent symbols of Europe's battle against the coronavirus, as infections in Latin America surged past two million.

Europeans are just emerging from some of the world's toughest lockdowns, with cars trickling across the reopened Spain-France border early on Sunday a day after Italy enjoyed its first top-flight football match in 103 days.

In the United States, which has also been taking stuttering steps to reopen even as 20 states have reported a rebound in infections, President Donald Trump held his first rally in months on Saturday.

He boasted to the audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that he had told his team to slow the rate of testing to reduce the number of registered cases.

"When you do testing to that extent, you are going to find more people, you will find more cases," he said, even as six members of his advance team tested positive for COVID-19.

He faces re-election as the US deals with a tanking economy and the world's worst virus outbreak, with almost 120,000 deaths out of more than 2.2 million cases.

Brazil is the second worst-affected country with almost 50,000 deaths and more than one million cases, helping to push Latin America's total infections beyond the two million mark, according to an AFP tally early on Sunday.

The virus has now killed more than 460,000 people and infected almost nine million worldwide.