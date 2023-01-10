UrduPoint.com

Spain Repatriates 2 Women, 13 Children From Syria Camps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Madrid has repatriated two Spanish women who were married to a militant group fighters, flying them home from their camps in Syria with 13 children, the government said on Tuesday.

They arrived at Torrejon de Ardoz military airport near Madrid late on Monday, nearly two months after the Spanish government agreed to bring them home.

"The government has just repatriated two women and 13 Spanish minors from Syrian refugee camps," a foreign ministry statement said.

The two women were arrested on arrival and would be brought before a judge at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain's top criminal court, it said.

A court spokesman confirmed the women would appear in court on Wednesday morning on "terrorism-related charges".

The 13 children were taken into the care of the Madrid region's social services, it said.

