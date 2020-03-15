UrduPoint.com
Spain Reports 2,000 New Virus Cases And More Than 100 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain on Sunday reported some 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than a hundred deaths over the last 24 hours, the latest spike in Europe's second-most affected country after Italy.

The new figures raise Spain's number of COVID-19 infections to 7,753 -- and its death toll to 288 -- after the government imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown, banning people from leaving home except to go to work, get medical care or buy food.

