Spain rescues 141 migrants at sea in one day

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 141 migrants from the sub-Sahara region were rescued at sea Saturday between Spain and Morocco, from a variety of makeshift vessels, the Spanish maritime rescue service said.

Two boats carrying 86 people, one of which was already beginning to sink, were recovered in the Alboran Sea, the stretch of the Mediterranean between the two countries, a spokesman for the service told AFP.

Some of the people were already in the water by the time the rescuers arrived, but everyone was rescued, he said, adding that among the 86 were 14 women and three children.

Further west, in the Straits of Gibraltar, rescue boats picked up three men in a kayak, and another 52 people -- including 14 women -- in a dinghy.