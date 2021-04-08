UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Reserves AstraZeneca Vaccine For Those Over 60

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Spain reserves AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 60

Madrid, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Spain on Wednesday said it would reserve the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 60 after an EU regulator said blood clots should be listed as a rare side effect of the jab.

"We will continue to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine, but from the age of 60," Health Minister Caroline Darias told a press conference as the country joined several other nations that have taken similar measures.

The EU medicines regulator EMA encouraged countries to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying its benefits outweigh the risks.

Related Topics

Spain From Blood

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Libya ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

8 hours ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

9 hours ago

Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

6 hours ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.