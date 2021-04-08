Spain reserves AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 60

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Spain on Wednesday said it would reserve the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 60 after an EU regulator said blood clots should be listed as a rare side effect of the jab.

"We will continue to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine, but from the age of 60," Health Minister Caroline Darias told a press conference as the country joined several other nations that have taken similar measures.

The EU medicines regulator EMA encouraged countries to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying its benefits outweigh the risks.