Spain 'risks chaos' if state of emergency not renewed

Madrid, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Spain's coalition government warned the opposition Monday it could spark "chaos" in the healthcare system and the economy if it failed to approve an extension of the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Facing increasing criticism over its handling of the crisis, the minority government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will on Wednesday seek parliament's approval for a fresh two-week extension of the state of emergency.

Extended twice, the current measures are set to expire at midnight on May 9 as Spain has sought to fight a virus that has now claimed more than 25,000 lives.

But this time, the main opposition Popular Party has said it will not extend the move, raising the political stakes as Spain slowly begins easing restrictions that have kept nearly 47 million people at home for the past 50 days.

"We cannot support extending the state of emergency," PP leader Pablo Casado told Spain's Onda Zero radio station after talking with Sanchez by phone.

"When the prime minister says that... we are in a phase of de-escalation, it does not seem compatible with continuing to demand extraordinary measures against the rights and freedoms of Spaniards."But Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos warned that any such move would have serious repercussions, saying it "could bring chaos to Spain's health system and its economy" and "end the best defence we have against COVID".