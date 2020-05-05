UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain 'risks Chaos' If State Of Emergency Not Renewed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Spain 'risks chaos' if state of emergency not renewed

Madrid, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Spain's coalition government warned the opposition Monday it could spark "chaos" in the healthcare system and the economy if it failed to approve an extension of the lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Facing increasing criticism over its handling of the crisis, the minority government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will on Wednesday seek parliament's approval for a fresh two-week extension of the state of emergency.

Extended twice, the current measures are set to expire at midnight on May 9 as Spain has sought to fight a virus that has now claimed more than 25,000 lives.

But this time, the main opposition Popular Party has said it will not extend the move, raising the political stakes as Spain slowly begins easing restrictions that have kept nearly 47 million people at home for the past 50 days.

"We cannot support extending the state of emergency," PP leader Pablo Casado told Spain's Onda Zero radio station after talking with Sanchez by phone.

"When the prime minister says that... we are in a phase of de-escalation, it does not seem compatible with continuing to demand extraordinary measures against the rights and freedoms of Spaniards."But Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos warned that any such move would have serious repercussions, saying it "could bring chaos to Spain's health system and its economy" and "end the best defence we have against COVID".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Parliament Spain May Government Best Million Opposition

Recent Stories

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

35 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

1 hour ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.