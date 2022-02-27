Spain Says Closing Airspace To Russian Carriers
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2022 | 09:40 PM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Spain said Sunday it was closing its airspace to Russian carriers, following similar moves by several European nations over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Spain will proceed to close its airspace to Russian airlines," the transport ministry said on Twitter, adding that it was following the "cooperation guidelines set by the European Union".