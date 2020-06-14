UrduPoint.com
Spain Says Will Reopen EU Borders, Barring Portugal, On June 21

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Spain says will reopen EU borders, barring Portugal, on June 21

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Spain will next Sunday re-establish free travel with fellow EU countries except Portugal, whose land border will remain closed until July 1, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced.

Spain had previously planned to restart full EU travel on July 1 but decided to lift "border checks with all member countries on June 21," except with Portugal, Sanchez said in a televised speech on Sunday.

