Spain Sees 3rd Daily Drop In Coronavirus Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:10 PM

Spain sees 3rd daily drop in coronavirus deaths

Madrid, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain saw its third consecutive daily decline in the number of people dying from the coronavirus pandemic as the country recorded another 674 deaths on Sunday, official figures showed.

The health ministry said the number, the lowest in 10 days, brought total deaths to 12,418 since the pandemic hit Spain.

The number of infections rose 4.8 percent to 130,759.

