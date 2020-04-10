UrduPoint.com
Spain Sees Lowest Daily Toll In 17 Days, With 605 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain recorded its lowest daily death toll from coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 people dying, the government said on Friday.

The update raised the overall number of fatalities to 15,843 in Spain, which has suffered one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world, and where the total number of cases now stands at 157,022.

