UrduPoint.com

Spain Sees Manufacturing Activity Contracting For 6th Straight Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Spain sees manufacturing activity contracting for 6th straight month

ANKARA, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Manufacturing activities in Spain remained on the decline for the sixth month in a row in December, according to data released on Monday.

Spain's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a three-month high of 46.4 in December, up from 45.7 in November, data from US-based financial services company S&P Global revealed. However, this reading still indicated a contraction, as it was below the threshold value of 50.

Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that last month "rounded off a miserable half-a-year or so" for Spain's manufacturing economy, with the sector likely "mired in a technical recession.

" Both manufacturing output and new orders dropped significantly in December amid high inflation, general economic instability, and ongoing uncertainty.

Staffing levels stabilized in December following five months of contraction and reflected growing optimism among firms that the worst of the current downturn was passing.

"Moreover, there were also signs that the dominant themes of the pandemic, supply constraints and then exceptionally high price pressures, are dissipating," Smith added.

Related Topics

Company Reading Price Spain November December Market From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

28 minutes ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

45 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

58 minutes ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

2 hours ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

2 hours ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.