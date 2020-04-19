Spain sees sharp drop in daily virus death toll

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain registered Sunday a sharp drop in the daily death toll from coronavirus, with the number falling to 410 from 565.

The total fatalities in Spain, the third hardest-hit country in the world after the US and Italy, have reached 20,453, the health ministry said. Infections rose to 195,344, with 4,218 new cases in the past 24 hours.