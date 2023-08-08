Open Menu

Spain Sees Sharp Increase In Number Of Chinese Tourists In H1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Spain sees sharp increase in number of Chinese tourists in H1

MADRID, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The number of Chinese tourists visiting Spain increased by 420 percent in the first six months of 2023, according to a report released by the Spanish tourism agency Turespana on Monday.

In the first half of this year, 135,715 Chinese people came to Spain, compared to just 26,085 between January and June 2021.

The report was welcomed by Spain's acting Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Hector Gomez, who said the return of Chinese tourists after the pandemic is excellent news.

Gomez added that the number of flights between Spain and China would further increase in the second half of the year.

"In 2023, with the incorporation (of new flights) this summer, we will recover 80 percent of the connections we had prior to the pandemic," Gomez said. "With all certainty, 2024 will be the year which sees the full consolidation of this market, which is so important for our country."According to data from the Spanish Statistical Office (INE), 700,750 Chinese tourists traveled to Spain in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

