Spain sets Western Europe virus record as football star tests positive

Madrid, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Spain has become the first country in Western Europe to pass 500,000 coronavirus infections, with French footballer Kylian Mbappe the latest sports star on the continent to test positive.

The new figures from Madrid came as concerns grow about a resurgence of the virus across Europe, with France tightening restrictions, cases in Britain spiking and schools resuming around the region in recent days.

Spain had largely gained control over its outbreak, but infections have surged since the restrictions were fully removed at the end of June, and there are concerns about the reopening of schools in the country.

"If we all take responsibility and here I am including the children... I believe that the return to school is very possible," health ministry official Fernando Simon said Monday.

"Although it will have an impact, it will certainly not have an excessive impact."Many parents remained reluctant.