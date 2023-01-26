UrduPoint.com

Spain Shaken After Deadly Church Attacks

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Algeciras, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The southern Spanish city of Algeciras was reeling Thursday, a day after a machete-wielding assailant stormed into two churches killing a verger and badly injuring a priest.

Spanish prosecutors immediately opened a terror probe following the incident near the city's port on Wednesday evening.

The attacker was arrested at the scene, with a police source identifying him as a 25-year-old Moroccan man.

"Just after 7:00 pm (1800 GMT), a man entered the church of San Isidro in Algeciras, where, armed with a machete, he attacked the priest, leaving him seriously wounded," an interior ministry statement said.

"Subsequently, he entered the church of Nuestra Senora de La Palma in which, after causing damages, he attacked the verger.

" The verger, Diego Valencia, "managed to get out of the church, but was caught by the attacker outside and sustained mortal injuries," it said, identifying the weapon he used as a machete.

The two churches are several hundred metres apart and located in an area very close to the port in this town of around 120,000 residents.

The emergency services said the priest had sustained injuries to the neck.

His parish identified him as 74-year-old Antonio Rodriguez and said he had been celebrating the Eucharist at San Isidro church when he was attacked, describing his condition as "serious but stable".

A police source told AFP the assailant was wearing a long robe and had "shouted something" as he carried out the attack.

