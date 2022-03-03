UrduPoint.com

Spain Shelves Probes Into Ex-king's Finances

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Madrid, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Spanish prosecutors have dropped all investigations into the finances of former king Juan Carlos, court documents showed Wednesday, potentially paving the way for his return from exile in the UAE.

A key figure in Spain's transition to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, Juan Carlos was the target of three separate probes over his financial dealings.

The inquiries prompted the 84-year-old former monarch to flee the country into self-imposed exile in 2020.

"The investigation... does not, in the Prosecutor's opinion, allow for any criminal action to be brought against His Majesty Juan Carlos," said a legal document released by the public prosecutor's office.

All three were being shelved for reasons including "the lack of incriminating evidence, the statute of limitations, the inviolability of the head of state and tax regularisation" payments he made in recent years.

Lawyer Javier Sanchez-Junco, whose firm was representing the former royal, confirmed the decision, saying prosecutors had concluded that "in none of the cases... did they find any wrongdoing that could be attributed to King Juan Carlos or conduct that could be subject to criminal prosecution".

Investigators initially began probing his finances over possible illegal commissions linked to a high-speed rail project in Saudi Arabia that was awarded to a Spanish consortium in 2011.

