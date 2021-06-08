Spain squad for Euros to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday

MADRID, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's Minister for Culture and Sport, Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes has confirmed that the players, technical staff, and delegates of the Spanish squad for the European Championships will be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Speaking on Spanish radio station, Onda Cero, late on Monday night, Uribes said that the players would receive the Janssen single-dose vaccine, so they could "compete in the European Championships in the best condition." Uribes said he has spoken to the Ministry of Health last week about what he called an "exception to the rules" regarding vaccinations, but insisted it was "justified, because we are talking about a group who are representing Spain," and added that the members of Spain's team for the Tokyo Olympics would also be vaccinated.

His announcement came 24 hours after midfielder Sergio Busquets tested positive for the virus, with the remaining players and staff placed in isolation and forced to train individually.

Busquets' positive test result means that the Spain Under 21 side will play Lithuania in what was due to be the last warm-up game before Spain kick off the tournament against Sweden on June 14th.

There was good news for Spain late on Monday when the result of a further round of PCR tests taken after Busquets was known to be infected with COVID-19 all came back negative, nevertheless, coach Luis Enrique has called up another six players to train.

The first to be called up was Celta midfielder Brais Mendez and he was followed later in the day by Valencia's Carlos Soler, Pablo Fornals from West Ham, Leeds United forward Rodrigo Moreno, and Villarreal defender Raul Albiol, with Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga being called up on Tuesday morning.

These players could in theory replace Busquets or another player who gives a positive test result, but Spain is not allowed to increase their squad size from the 24 Luis Enrique named a fortnight ago to the maximum 26 allowed by UEFA.