UrduPoint.com

Spain Starts Repatriating Personnel, Citizens From Kabul Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

Spain starts repatriating personnel, citizens from Kabul embassy

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Spain announced Friday it had begun to repatriate its few citizens left in Afghanistan as well as personnel from its embassy in Kabul and Afghan colleagues amid the Taliban's lightning advance across the country.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares signalled "the start of repatriation of embassy personnel, Spaniards who remained in the country as well as Afghans and their families who worked at our side," according to a statement.

"Spain is ready for any eventuality, including that of emptying the embassy if necessary," the foreign minister said.

Apart from those in the embassy, there remained six Spanish citizens in Afghanistan on Friday, the ministry said.

The ministry is working with other ministries "to coordinate the transfer of Afghan citizens who collaborated in military missions and Spanish cooperation projects in Afghanistan," the statement said.

Since 2014, Spain has granted refugee status to 55 Afghan translators and their relatives, according to the interior ministry.

The interior ministry will "process" any application for international protection made by Afghan translators and others who worked for Spanish forces after they arrive in Spain, an interior ministry source told AFP.

A defence ministry source told AFP that Madrid "is working on the possibility of bringing the translators and other people who worked with Spanish forces" in Afghanistan to Spain, but did not specify a timeline.

Spain pulled its last troops out of Afghanistan in May 2021 after a mission which lasted nearly two decades in which about 100 Spanish soldiers lost their lives.

The United States and other countries like the United Kingdom, Norway, and Denmark have announced plans to evacuate embassy personnel and citizens from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Norway Madrid Spain United Kingdom United States Denmark May From Refugee

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

2 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

2 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

2 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

2 hours ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

2 hours ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.