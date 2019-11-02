UrduPoint.com
Spain Steps In To Host COP25 Climate Summit As Greta Asks For A Lift

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Spain steps in to host COP25 climate summit as Greta asks for a lift

Madrid, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Spain will host the COP25 climate summit in December, the UN said on Friday, after Chile abandoned plans to hold it due to deadly anti-government protests.

Some 25,000 delegates were expected in Chile for COP 25, including teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg, who refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions involved and had already made it half-way from Sweden to Chile for the summit by boat, train and electric when the new venue was announced, turned to social media to ask for a lift to Madrid.

Following more than 10 days of street protests, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said Thursday his country was not in a position to host either the December 2-13 climate convention as well as the November 16-17 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

