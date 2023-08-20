SYDNEY, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) --:A new name has been etched onto the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy as Spain became the fifth team to win the title after beating England 1-0 here on Sunday.

Olga Carmona took center stage as her 29th-minute strike ensured that Spain become the second country after Germany to have won both men's and women's World Cup titles, with Spain's men having triumphed in 2010.

This is just Spain's third appearance in Women's World Cup, after having been eliminated in the round of 16 four years ago, and failing to progress from the group stage in 2015.