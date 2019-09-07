UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Struggles To Accommodate Thousands Of Young Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:20 AM

Spain struggles to accommodate thousands of young migrants

Barcelona, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Spain is struggling to accommodate thousands of young migrants who over the years have arrived alone on rickety boats or hidden in trucks, some of whom have ended up on the streets or even become involved in crime.

There are currently around 14,000 unaccompanied young migrants in Spain, according to the government, up from just around 4,000 in 2016.

In regions like Catalonia in Spain's northeast, which has a large Moroccan community that attracts the youngsters after they arrive in the south, reception centres are overwhelmed.

In Barcelona, dozens sleep rough on benches, in parks or in makeshift camps hidden in the hills that surround this Mediterranean seaside city.

"They're damaged, many sniff glue.

And they're very vulnerable on the street, criminal gangs take advantage and get hold of them," Peio Sanchez, a priest in charge of the Santa Anna church where young migrants sleep regularly, tells AFP.

In front of the church in a small, hidden square near the popular Ramblas avenue in Barcelona, two teenagers share a cigarette as they play on their mobile phones.

One of them sleeps in a juvenile centre. The other, Sofiane, lives on the street.

His child's thin and short body contrasts sharply with his hard appearance, his cheek scarred.

Orphaned when he was 10, he emigrated from Morocco to Spain hidden underneath a truck. He was sent to various centres far from Barcelona, but always ended up coming back to the city.

Related Topics

Mobile Young Barcelona Spain Morocco Criminals 2016 Church From Government Share

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

9 hours ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

9 hours ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

10 hours ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

10 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.