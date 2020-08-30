Spain struggles to put in place basic income scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Three months after Spain rushed to launch a minimum basic income scheme to fight a spike in poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic, the programme is at a dead-end because of an avalanche of applications.

The measure was a pledge made by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftwing coalition government, which took office in January, bringing together his Socialist party with far-left Podemos as the junior partner.

The scheme -- approved in late May -- aims to guarantee an income of 462 Euros ($546) per month for an adult living alone, while for families, there would be an additional 139 euros per person, whether adult or child, up to a monthly maximum of 1,015 euros per home. It is expected to cost state coffers three billion euros ($3.5 billion) a year.

The government decided to bring forward the launch of the programme because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit Spain hard and devastated its economy, causing queues at food banks to swell.

Of the 750,000 applications which were filed since June 15 when the government started accepting requests, 143,000 -- or 19 percent -- have been analysed and 80,000 were approved, according to a social security statement issued on August 20.

- 'Months of waiting' - But Spain main civil servant's union, CSIF, paints a darker picture.

"Nearly 99 percent of requests have not been processed," a union spokesman, Jose Manuel Molina, told AFP.

The social security ministry has only really analysed 6,000 applications while 74,000 households that already receive financial aid were awarded the basic income automatically, he added.

For hundreds of thousands of other households, the wait is stressful.

Marta Sanchez, a 42-year-old mother of two from the southern city of Seville, said she applied for the scheme on June 26 but has heard nothing since.

"That is two months of waiting already, when in theory this was a measure that was taken so no one ends up in the streets," she added.

Sanchez lost her call centre job during Spain's virus lockdown while her husband lost his job as a driver. The couple has had to turn to the Red Cross for the first time for food.

"Thank God my mother and sister pay our water and electricity bills," she said, adding their landlord, a relative, has turned a blind eye to the unpaid rent.