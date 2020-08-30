UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Struggles To Put In Place Basic Income Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Spain struggles to put in place basic income scheme

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Three months after Spain rushed to launch a minimum basic income scheme to fight a spike in poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic, the programme is at a dead-end because of an avalanche of applications.

The measure was a pledge made by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftwing coalition government, which took office in January, bringing together his Socialist party with far-left Podemos as the junior partner.

The scheme -- approved in late May -- aims to guarantee an income of 462 Euros ($546) per month for an adult living alone, while for families, there would be an additional 139 euros per person, whether adult or child, up to a monthly maximum of 1,015 euros per home. It is expected to cost state coffers three billion euros ($3.5 billion) a year.

The government decided to bring forward the launch of the programme because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit Spain hard and devastated its economy, causing queues at food banks to swell.

Of the 750,000 applications which were filed since June 15 when the government started accepting requests, 143,000 -- or 19 percent -- have been analysed and 80,000 were approved, according to a social security statement issued on August 20.

- 'Months of waiting' - But Spain main civil servant's union, CSIF, paints a darker picture.

"Nearly 99 percent of requests have not been processed," a union spokesman, Jose Manuel Molina, told AFP.

The social security ministry has only really analysed 6,000 applications while 74,000 households that already receive financial aid were awarded the basic income automatically, he added.

For hundreds of thousands of other households, the wait is stressful.

Marta Sanchez, a 42-year-old mother of two from the southern city of Seville, said she applied for the scheme on June 26 but has heard nothing since.

"That is two months of waiting already, when in theory this was a measure that was taken so no one ends up in the streets," she added.

Sanchez lost her call centre job during Spain's virus lockdown while her husband lost his job as a driver. The couple has had to turn to the Red Cross for the first time for food.

"Thank God my mother and sister pay our water and electricity bills," she said, adding their landlord, a relative, has turned a blind eye to the unpaid rent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water Driver Rent Job Seville Spain January May June August God From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

10 hours ago

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members ..

10 hours ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

10 hours ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

10 hours ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.