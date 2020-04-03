Spain submits ambitious 2030 energy plan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Spanish government has submitted its 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), raising the country's ambitions on greenhouse gas emission reduction to 23% compared to the 1990 level, WindEurope said in a statement on Friday.

To meet the EU energy and climate targets for 2030, EU Member States need to establish 10-year integrated National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP).

"Spain is a powerhouse for renewable energy deployment with 25,7 gigawatts (GW) of total installed wind capacity," according to WindEurope.

In 2019 Spain was Europe's leading market for onshore wind and its position is likely to be strengthened as the presented NECP foresees renewables to account for 42% of the country's energy mix and to generate 74% of its electricity.

For wind energy, the government in Madrid plans an annual installation of 2,2 GW up to 2030.

Giles Dickson, WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson, said in the statement that COVID-19 must not undermine the common efforts to tackle climate change.

"On the contrary, the Green Deal is the best route out of the current crisis. Spain gets this. Its green economy will drive its recovery. And the wind will play a central role: its shovel-ready, cheap to build and supports lots of jobs," he added.