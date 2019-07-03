Madrid, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Spain's foreign minister summoned Venezuela's ambassador on Tuesday to condemn the "tragic" death in custody of a navy officer accused of plotting to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Spain's top diplomat Josep Borrell asked the ambassador that there be "an independent, unobstructed and rigorous investigation" into the death of Rafael Acosta Arevalo.

Borrell, who on Tuesday was nominated EU foreign policy chief, told the ambassador Spain condemned the death, which was "allegedly due to the ill treatment inflicted while he was under the custody of Venezuelan security forces".

Acosta, a retired officer, was part of a group of 13 people arrested for alleged involvement in a failed "coup d'etat" against Maduro, which the government has tied to opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Maduro's government has claimed the coup was to have taken place on June 23 and 24 and involved the assassination of the president and several other senior officials.

Acosta was detained on June 21 and his whereabouts were unknown before he was brought before a military tribunal on June 28 and accused with others of plotting to overthrow and assassinate Maduro.

According to his lawyer, the naval officer appeared in court in a wheelchair, unable to speak and showing signs of having been tortured, a statement from the UN Commissioner for Human Rights said.

The judge sent him to a military hospital where he died the next day.

Two suspects are to face justice over his death.