Spain surpasses 500,000 virus cases: health ministry

Madrid, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Spain's total coronavirus cases have crossed half a million, government data showed Monday, as the government struggles to contain a recent surge of infections in one of Europe's hardest-hit countries.

The country of around 47 million people has 525,549 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 29,516 related deaths, according to the health ministry.