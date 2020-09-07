Spain Surpasses 500,000 Virus Cases: Health Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:30 PM
Madrid, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Spain's total coronavirus cases have crossed half a million, government data showed Monday, as the government struggles to contain a recent surge of infections in one of Europe's hardest-hit countries.
The country of around 47 million people has 525,549 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 29,516 related deaths, according to the health ministry.