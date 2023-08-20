Spain takes second race walking gold at Athletics Worlds

BUDAPEST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Spain took the second race walking gold at the World Athletics Championships as Maria Perez crossed the finish line first in the women's 20km race here on Sunday.

As her compatriot Alvaro Martin achieved in the men's 20km event on Saturday, Perez broke from the leading group with 5km to go, winning her first world title in one hour 26 minutes and 51 seconds.

"I even cannot put into the words how important it was for me to win this first global gold, especially at the 20km.

Victory at this distance was my main goal for Budapest." said Perez, who was fourth in the event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but was disqualified at last year's World Championships.

Jemima Montag from Australia finished second in 1:27:16 as Italian Antonella Palmisano took the bronze medal 10 seconds later.

Chinese Yang Jiayu, who holds the world record of 1:23:49, seized a good position in the leading group after the start, but faded bit by bit in the final laps.