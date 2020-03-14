UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Declare State Of Alert Over Virus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Spain to declare state of alert over virus

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain's government is to declare a state of alert over the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday after infections soared to over 4,200 with 120 dead.

"There will be a cabinet meeting tomorrow to declare a state of alert across the country for a period of 15 days," Sanchez said.

"Unfortunately we cannot rule out that over the next week we could reach more than 10,000 infections," he said.

The government would adopt a series of extraordinary measures in order "to mobilise all the resources of state to better protect the health of all of its citizens", he said pointing to both public and private resources, as well as civilian and military.

"Several very tough weeks... are ahead of us," Sanchez added, saying Spain was "only in the first phase of the fight against the virus".

"Victory depends on every single one of us.... Heroism is also about washing your hands and staying at home."Following Sanchez's comments, the Madrid regional authorities ordered all shops in the region be shuttered from Saturday through to March 26, covering the state of alert period, save for those selling food, chemists and petrol stations, in order to slow the virus spread.

"We are ordering the closure of establishments and stores save for (those selling) food and basic necessities," the regional executive stated.

Related Topics

Dead Petrol Prime Minister Alert Madrid Spain March All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

24 minutes ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

13 minutes ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

39 minutes ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

13 minutes ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

38 minutes ago

Campaigners Say US-UK Trade Deal Unlikely to Reap ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.