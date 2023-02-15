Spain to deploy advanced air defense system in Estonia

OVIEDO, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Spain will deploy an advanced surface-to-air missile system in Estonia to help boost NATO's eastern flank, Estonia's defense minister said Tuesday.

Speaking to Spanish daily El Pais, Hanno Pevkur announced that the Spanish army will deploy a NASAMS system equipped with several advanced medium-range missiles.

The deployment will give Estonia, a NATO member, a defense capability that it currently lacks and help train its army in the technology. The mission is expected to begin in April and last at least four months, according to Pevkur.

"There's been talk for months about NATO strengthening its eastern flank. We now see that Spain is taking that commitment seriously," he said.