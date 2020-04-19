UrduPoint.com
Spain To Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Through May 9: PM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is to extend its nationwide lockdown until May 9, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday.

Restrictions on movements would be loosened slightly however to allow children time outside, from April 27, he added.

Spain, which has been under lockdown since March 14, has recorded 20,043 deaths from the virus, according to the latest official figures released earlier Saturday.

