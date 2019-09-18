UrduPoint.com
Spain To Hold Repeat Election In November After Talks Fail

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Madrid, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Spain will hold a repeat general election in November -- its fourth in four years -- after acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez failed to secure the support he needs from other parties.

"Spain is bound to hold new elections on November 10," Sanchez told a news conference late on Tuesday after King Felipe VI met with party leaders and concluded there was no candidate with enough support to form a government.

Sanchez's Socialists won an April general election but only secured 123 of the parliament's 350 seats. That left him dependent on support from other parties in Spain's deeply fragmented legislature to be confirmed premier for another term.

Sanchez had until next Monday to be confirmed or else fresh elections would be automatically called for November 10, but his talks with other parties to try to win their backing have been fruitless.

After wrapping up two days of talks with party leaders on Tuesday, the king said in a statement that he would not put forward a new candidate to seek the confidence of parliament to become prime minister because no party leader had majority support in the assembly.

Sanchez blamed his rivals for the deadlock, saying he had tried "by all possible means but they made it impossible for us.

" He urged Spaniards to "speak more clearly" when they vote again by increasing the Socialists' majority and give the country the "stability" needed to "face the great challenges" before it.

Spain, the fourth-largest eurozone economy, faces several problems for which it needs a stable government: an ongoing separatist movement in its northeastern region of Catalonia, high unemployment, low wages and job insecurity.

The country has been gripped by political instability since the December 2015 elections ended the traditional two-party system with the emergence of far-left group Podemos and the business-friendly Ciudadanos.

And the rise of far-right upstart Vox, which entered parliament following April's election, has further complicated the political picture.

Polls suggest the Socialists would win more seats in a repeat election but still fall short of a majority.

"A new election would return another fragmented parliament, which means the country would probably not have a government before the end of the year," said Teneo analyst Antonio Barroso.

