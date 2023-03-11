UrduPoint.com

Spain To Host Artistic Swimming Super Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Spain to host Artistic Swimming Super Final

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) --:The World Aquatics announced Friday Oviedo of Spain will host the Super Final of the Artistic Swimming World Cup 2023.

The Super Final, the fourth and last event of the annual tour, will take place on June 2-4, as the lead-in to the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.

The World Aquatics announced last December the three opening stops of the World Cup 2023 as Canada's Markham will host the opening event on March 16-18, France's Montpellier the second on May 5-7, and Egypt's Soma Bay the third on May 13-15.

Related Topics

World Canada Egypt France Montpellier Fukuoka Oviedo Spain Japan March May June December Event

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.