Spain to host Artistic Swimming Super Final

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) --:The World Aquatics announced Friday Oviedo of Spain will host the Super Final of the Artistic Swimming World Cup 2023.

The Super Final, the fourth and last event of the annual tour, will take place on June 2-4, as the lead-in to the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.

The World Aquatics announced last December the three opening stops of the World Cup 2023 as Canada's Markham will host the opening event on March 16-18, France's Montpellier the second on May 5-7, and Egypt's Soma Bay the third on May 13-15.