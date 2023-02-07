UrduPoint.com

Spain To Mobilize Field Hospital, Health Professionals To Quake-hit Türkiye

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023

ISTANBUL, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Spain on Tuesday said that it will mobilize a field hospital and health professionals to Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country, killing and injuring thousands.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced that the START field hospital will be mobilized to Türkiye to "attend those injured in the earthquake." "Professionals from the national health system will take part," Albares said in a tweet.

He added that Spain will also contribute to International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies efforts and "activate emergency agreements with NGOs in Syria.

"At least 3,381 people were killed and 20,426 others injured when two powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye's southern and southeastern regions, according to the country's disaster agency.

As the earthquakes affected a wider region, at least 1,559 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured in Syria, according to figures compiled by the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.

