UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Tops One Million Virus Cases: Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Spain tops one million virus cases: health ministry

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Spain has become the first European Union nation to surpass a million coronavirus infections, official data showed on Wednesday, as the government mulls fresh restrictions on public life to curb the spread of the disease.

The country has recorded 16,973 confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced Wednesday, taking the total to 1,005,295 since its first case was diagnosed on January 31 on the remote island of La Gomera in the Canary Islands.

Related Topics

European Union Spain January Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

52 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

58 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’ family calls for action to bett ..

46 minutes ago

ICI-Pakistan to expand Light Soda Ash facility

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.