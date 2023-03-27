Spain travel to Scotland looking to build on positive start to De la Fuente era

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) --:Spain are in Glasgow preparing for their second qualification game for the 2024 European Championships, looking to build on their positive start to the campaign under new coach Luis de la Fuente.

Two late goals from debutant Joselu and an opening goal from Dani Olmo saw Spain ease to a 3-0 win against Norway on Saturday night, in a game where, despite the final score, the result was in doubt until Joselu scored his goals just minutes after coming on for his debut.

The Espanyol striker, who celebrates his 33rd birthday on Monday, had been on the pitch just three minutes when he scored Spain's second goal in the 83rd minute of the game, and he rounded off a dream debut with a close-range finish two minutes later.