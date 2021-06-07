Spain Under-21 to replace senior side in friendly after Busquets tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's Under-21 squad will play Lithuania in a friendly match in Leganes on Tuesday after Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The positive test result given by the Barcelona midfielder, who has played 123 times for Spain, has thrown Spain's preparation for the European Championships into turmoil a week before they kick off their campaign against Sweden.

The positive test means that every member of the Spain squad for the tournament as well as the coaching staff have had to go into quarantine and the players will only be able to train individually, without group sessions for the moment.

The squad will undergo a round of PCR tests again on Monday, with several other rounds of testing in the coming days to try and ensure the virus hasn't spread to other members of the group.

Given that COVID-19 can have an incubation period of up to a fortnight, that has to be a worry for the Spanish.

Coach Luis Enrique now has to decide whether to call up a replacement for Busquets, who was taken from the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a "medicalized vehicle" on Sunday when his test result became known. The coach has until June 12th to make his decision, but one thing he can't do is call up further players to extend the 24-man list he named to the permitted 26.

Meanwhile, the Under-21 side that recently reached the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championships in Slovenia will face Lithuania in what was due to be the final preparation game for the full national side.

Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente has had to call some players back from their holidays to play in the game, but the squad has plenty of La Liga experience, with players such as Marc Cucurella, Oscar Mingueza, Juan Miranda, Bryan Gil, Fran Beltran, and Brahim Diaz.