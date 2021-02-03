UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Virus Death Toll Surges Past 60,000: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Spain virus death toll surges past 60,000: govt

Madrid, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Spain's coronavirus death toll surged passed the 60,000 mark on Wednesday as another 565 people died in the previous 24 hours, health ministry figures showed.

The grim milestone came as officials said Spain appeared to be turning the corner of the third wave, although the death toll has remained stubbornly high.

The latest deaths pushed the overall toll to 60,370 while confirmed cases rose by 31,596 over 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,883,465.

But the real number of people who have died of Covid-19 is likely to be far higher than the official total.

In December, Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) said more than 45,000 people had died in the first three months of the epidemic, giving a figure that exceeded the official toll by 18,000.

Unlike the official toll, which only counts those who have formally tested positive for the disease, the INE included those who had died "showing symptoms compatible with the illness".

Seroprevalence studies also suggest the real number of infections is far higher than the official figure, which is now close to 3 million.

On October 21, Spain became the first European country to record a million coronavirus infections but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the real number was three times higher.

Although the numbers have shot up in recent months, prompting most of Spain's 17 regions to increasingly restrictive curbs on public life, the government has refused to impose a new lockdown.

With infection spreading rapidly across Europe, many countries have been forced into a second or even a third lockdown, but Spain has so far insisted the restrictions put in place under its state of emergency are sufficient.

In passing the 60,000 mark, Spain now joins the United Kingdom, France and Italy, the countries with the highest death toll in Europe.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe France Died Spain Italy United Kingdom October December Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

21 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

51 minutes ago

After years of restructuring, Siemens has a new CE ..

2 seconds ago

10 Malian troops killed in suspected militant atta ..

4 minutes ago

US Partners With State of California to Open 2 Vac ..

4 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.