Spain Virus Death Toll Surges Past 60,000: Health Ministry

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Spain virus death toll surges past 60,000: health ministry

Madrid, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Spain's coronavirus death toll on Wednesday surged passed the 60,000 mark as another 565 people died in the past 24 hours, health ministry figures showed.

The latest deaths pushed the overall toll to 60,370 while confirmed cases rose by 31,596 over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,883,465.

