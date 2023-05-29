Spain votes in local polls that up pressure on PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Spaniards voted Sunday in local and regional polls seen as a barometer for a year-end general election which surveys suggest Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will lose, heralding a return of the right.

The stakes are high for Sanchez, whose Socialist party governs the eurozone's fourth-largest economy in coalition with the far-left Podemos.

Polls closed at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) after a day in which voters cast ballots for mayors in 8,131 municipalities, and leaders and assemblies in 12 of Spain's 17 regions.

Spain does not issue exit polls and results are due out after 10:00 pm.

Two hours before the close, voter turnout stood at 51.48 percent, 1.55 percentage points higher than in the 2019 polls, official figures showed.

Some 35.5 million people were eligible to vote in the local elections and 18.3 million in the regional polls.

Sanchez has been in office since 2018, and Sunday's elections find him facing several obstacles: voter fatigue with his left-wing government, soaring inflation and falling purchasing power.

"I do think it's an important test (ahead of the year-end elections). It's the only way we have of expressing our opinion about all these years they've been in government," 61-year-old doctor Maria Alonso told AFPTV after voting in Madrid, without saying who had earned her vote.

Microbiologist Irene Diaz said the local and regional polls "were as important" as the upcoming general election.

"At the end of the day, these are elections in your city which involve laws and legislation that will end up impacting your day-to-day life," the 30-year-old said.

- Right-wing targets 'Sanchismo' - Sanchez expressed confidence the electorate would "vote positively... for what is important: for public healthcare, public education and housing policies for our young people," he said after casting his ballot.

Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, head of the right-wing Popular Party (PP), urged people "to vote massively" and ensure the next government was a strong one.

"We have difficult years ahead of us but.

.. the stronger the government, the stronger our democracy will be and the faster we will get out of the economic, institutional and social problems we have in our country," he said.

Feijoo has denounced Sanchez as not only pandering to the far left but also to the Basque and Catalan separatist parties on which his minority government has relied for parliamentary support.

He framed Sunday's vote as a referendum on "Sanchismo", a derogatory term for Sanchez's policies.

In his campaign closing remarks, Sanchez focused on his government's record in bolstering the economy, fighting drought and managing Spain's increasingly sparse water resources.

"Social democratic policies suit Spain a lot better than neo-liberal policies because we manage the economy a lot better," he said.

Of the 12 regions where new leaders will be elected, 10 are currently run by Socialists, either alone or in coalition.

The number of regions the PP manages to wrest from the Socialists will be important in determining public perceptions of whether Feijoo has won this first round -- and whether his victory in the year-end general election is deemed a foregone conclusion.

- A far-right problem - But Feijoo has his own problems, in particular the far-right Vox, the third-largest party in parliament, which hopes to become an indispensable partner for the PP.

Since last year, the two parties have governed together in just one region, Castilla y Leon, which was not voting on Sunday.

Aware that the key to winning the general election is conquering the centre, Feijoo has sought to moderate the PP's line since taking over last year, while also keeping Vox at a distance.

A strong regional showing by Vox would put him on the back foot.

The campaign, which ended Friday, was marred in the final week by allegations of fraud involving postal votes, largely implicating individuals allied with the Socialists.

The allegations pose yet another hurdle for Sanchez, who has made good governance a priority in contrast to the corruption of former right-wing governments.