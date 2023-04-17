UrduPoint.com

Spain Vows To Block Farming Near Threatened Wetlands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Spain vows to block farming near threatened wetlands

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Spain has vowed to block a regional plan to legalize farming near one of Europe's largest and fauna-rich wetlands, where water supplies have plunged due to climate change and agriculture.

The proposal to rezone lands near the huge Donana National Park in the southern Andalusia region comes amid a prolonged drought and it has drawn the ire of Brussels.

The area is home to many rare species such as the Iberian lynx and on the route of millions of migratory birds, including flamingos, spoonbills, and ibis.

"Donana will not be touched, Donana is the heritage of Andalusians, of all Spaniards," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned.

Andalusia's parliament voted Wednesday to consider the plan proposed by the region's conservative Popular Party (PP) government.

If it becomes law, roughly 2,000 hectares (3,700 acres) near the park and its endangered wetlands will be declared irrigable.

This would grant an amnesty to many unauthorized farms, mainly growing strawberries, that have sprouted here.

A final vote on the proposal -- which is also backed by the far-right party Vox -- is due soon. It is expected to pass as the PP and Vox have a majority in the regional parliament.

Sanchez's government has said it will challenge the proposal in court if approved.

Sitting on an estuary where the Guadalquivir River meets the Atlantic Ocean, the park stretches across 100,000 hectares of forests, lagoons, marshes, and dunes.

