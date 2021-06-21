Spain will pardon 9 jailed Catalan separatists on Tuesday: PM

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's government will on Tuesday pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday.

"Tomorrow, guided by this constitutional spirit of forgiveness, I will propose that the cabinet approve the pardon," he said during a speech in Barcelona which was met with cried of "amnesty" from some members of the public.