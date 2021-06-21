Spain Will Pardon 9 Jailed Catalan Separatists On Tuesday: PM
Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:50 PM
Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Spain's government will on Tuesday pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday.
"Tomorrow, guided by this constitutional spirit of forgiveness, I will propose that the cabinet approve the pardon," he said during a speech in Barcelona which was met with cried of "amnesty" from some members of the public.