Spain working to evacaute 'as many as possible' from Afghanistan: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday condemned the deadly attack outside Kabul airport and said Madrid was working to "evacuate as many people as possible" out of Afghanistan.

"Spain strongly condemns the attack suffered today at the Kabul airport. Our heartfelt solidarity with the victims," he said in a tweet.

"The international community stands with the Afghan people, ensuring their rights and dignity. We are working to evacuate as many people as possible," he added.

Two powerful explosions outside Kabul airport killed as many as 20 people Thursday, as an August 31 deadline looms for the United States to withdraw its troops.

While other European nations such as Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium have announced the end of their efforts to evacuate Afghans, Spain's operation is continuing.

Madrid is using military planes to airlift local contractors and their families from Afghanistan to Dubai. They are then taken to Spain on commercial aircraft.

Spain has so far evacuated 1,584 people from Afghanistan, including 631 minors, according to migration ministry figures.