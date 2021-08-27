UrduPoint.com

Spain Working To Evacaute 'as Many As Possible' From Afghanistan: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Spain working to evacaute 'as many as possible' from Afghanistan: PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday condemned the deadly attack outside Kabul airport and said Madrid was working to "evacuate as many people as possible" out of Afghanistan.

"Spain strongly condemns the attack suffered today at the Kabul airport. Our heartfelt solidarity with the victims," he said in a tweet.

"The international community stands with the Afghan people, ensuring their rights and dignity. We are working to evacuate as many people as possible," he added.

Two powerful explosions outside Kabul airport killed as many as 20 people Thursday, as an August 31 deadline looms for the United States to withdraw its troops.

While other European nations such as Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium have announced the end of their efforts to evacuate Afghans, Spain's operation is continuing.

Madrid is using military planes to airlift local contractors and their families from Afghanistan to Dubai. They are then taken to Spain on commercial aircraft.

Spain has so far evacuated 1,584 people from Afghanistan, including 631 minors, according to migration ministry figures.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister France Dubai Germany Madrid Spain Belgium United States Netherlands August From Airport

Recent Stories

Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackl ..

Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackling full spectrum threat befit ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan evacuates 7,629 people from Afghanistan

Pakistan evacuates 7,629 people from Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 Governor, CM Balochistan condemn attack on Levies ..

Governor, CM Balochistan condemn attack on Levies personnel in Ziarat

6 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Chief to Discuss Russian Manned Space Ex ..

Roscosmos Chief to Discuss Russian Manned Space Exploration With Putin

6 minutes ago
 Taliban Strongly Condemn Kabul Airport Bombings - ..

Taliban Strongly Condemn Kabul Airport Bombings - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 30 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 30 more positive for corona

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.