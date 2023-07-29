Open Menu

Spain World Cup Team Invited For Night-out After 'boredom' Claim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Spain World Cup team invited for night-out after 'boredom' claim

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Spain's Women's World Cup team has been invited for a free night-out in the sleepy New Zealand city of Palmerston North after claims they quit their base there early out of boredom.

The team denied that was the case and said they were moving to Wellington to prepare for their final group game against Japan on Monday and a potential last-16 match both in the New Zealand capital.

An earlier media report said the world's sixth-ranked team had deserted the city because "the lack of things to do in the area has taken its toll" after two weeks in Palmerston North.

Spanish journalists following the team have made similar complaints about the city, which has a population of about 90,000 and an unfashionable reputation.

Palmerston North's mayor Grant Smith was compelled to respond, telling news outlet Stuff: "I'd be quite happy to show the Spanish team a night-out in Palmy.

" Smith told The New Zealand Herald he appreciated that his city was no Barcelona or Madrid, before adding: "But we are comfortable in our own skin as a city." A spokeswoman for the team said they had enjoyed their stay in Palmerston North.

"We can't speak highly enough of our stay there," she told AFP.

"Moving to Wellington has nothing to do with being bored. We were treated very well and the players have had no complaints."It is the second time the Spanish have ruffled feathers in New Zealand.

They issued an apology before the tournament began after a video emerged of players making fun of the haka, a ceremonial dance considered sacred to indigenous Maori people.

Related Topics

World Palmerston North Wellington Barcelona Madrid Japan Women Media New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

15 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

15 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

15 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

15 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

15 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

15 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

16 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

16 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous