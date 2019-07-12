UrduPoint.com
Spain's Acting PM Struggles To Win Backing For Second Term

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :With less than two weeks before a parliamentary vote on his investiture, Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is struggling to win support from other parties to form a new government and avoid fresh elections.

His Socialist party won 123 seats in early polls in April, the most of any party, but still fell far short of an absolute majority in the 350-seat assembly.

After weeks of stalled talks with different parties to get backing to be sworn in for another term, last week Sanchez upped the pressure by setting July 23 as the date for a first confidence vote in parliament on his candidacy.

But this pressure has not had led the Socialists' desired allies, far-left party Podemos, to back down from a demand to be part of a ruling coalition, a condition Sanchez has refused.

He has instead proposed that Podemos pick some independents to be part of his government.

"We have serious differences with Podemos" which could "paralyse" a possible coalition government, Sanchez said Thursday during an interview with spanish public television.

Sanchez highlighted as an example the issue of Catalonia, recalling that Podemos -- unlike the Socialists -- is in favour of allowing the wealthy northeastern region to hold referendum on self-determination.

Catalonia pushed ahead with a banned independence referendum in July 2017, which was followed by a failed independence declaration that triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

